Orissa High Court recalls Jharsuguda collector suspension order

The Orissa High Court on Monday recalled its order to suspend Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday recalled its order to suspend Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan. The Collector was suspended for disobeying an interim court order. The Court, however, imposed a restriction on reinstating Pradhan and expected his posting in another capacity.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra recalled the order after the State Government moved a petition in this regard. Pradhan appeared in person and tendered an unconditional apology.

In its plea, the State Government said the order cancelling the licence granted to K Bina Patnayak for a foreign liquor shop at Brajarajnagar and settling the shop in favour of another person has been cancelled.
The district excise authorities had issued a demand notice for payment of licence fee and other arrears of over ` one crore on March 1. The Court issued the interim order on March 19 when Patnayak challenged the demand notice.

“Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner pursuant to the demand notice dated March 1, 2019”, the Court said in the interim order. But, on April 25, Pradhan issued an order declaring him a defaulter, resettled the liquor shop and granted licence to another person.

Patnayak challenged it through another petition. On August 13, the Court directed the State Government to place him under suspension for disobeying the order. The State Government suspended him the next day.

