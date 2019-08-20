Home States Odisha

Over Rs 30 crore flood damage in Odisha's Koraput

Around 1,527 km of roads, 1,145 houses were damaged in 14 blocks and four ULBs, Anganwadi centres and rural schools were also damaged in Koraput.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A flooded agricultural land in Kotpad block of Koraput district.

A flooded agricultural land in Kotpad block of Koraput district. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Property worth Rs 30.63 crore have been damaged in the recent flash floods in Koraput district. The rains also claimed two lives in Narayanpatana, the district administration has stated in a report to the State Government

The flood caused extensive damage to roads and crops. Around 1,527 km of roads, 1,145 houses were damaged in 14 blocks and four ULBs in the district. Anganwadi centres and rural schools were also damaged.

Koraput witnessed incessant rainfall for three weeks last month leading to floods in Kotpad, Kundra, Borrigumma, Dasmantpur and Naryanpatana pockets. Around 3,000 hectares of agriculture lands in these blocks were submerged.

Official sources said this is the preliminary damage report and a final report will be prepared after road communication to all the affected areas is restored. Besides, water has not receded from the farm lands in many parts of the district.

Earlier, the administration had distributed 1,000 polythene sheets to people in affected areas. Members of Jeypore Journalists Union today met the Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera and demanded expeditious road repair work in Jeypore sub-division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha floods Koraput Odisha flood damage
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp