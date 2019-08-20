Over Rs 30 crore flood damage in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Property worth Rs 30.63 crore have been damaged in the recent flash floods in Koraput district. The rains also claimed two lives in Narayanpatana, the district administration has stated in a report to the State Government

The flood caused extensive damage to roads and crops. Around 1,527 km of roads, 1,145 houses were damaged in 14 blocks and four ULBs in the district. Anganwadi centres and rural schools were also damaged.

Koraput witnessed incessant rainfall for three weeks last month leading to floods in Kotpad, Kundra, Borrigumma, Dasmantpur and Naryanpatana pockets. Around 3,000 hectares of agriculture lands in these blocks were submerged.

Official sources said this is the preliminary damage report and a final report will be prepared after road communication to all the affected areas is restored. Besides, water has not receded from the farm lands in many parts of the district.

Earlier, the administration had distributed 1,000 polythene sheets to people in affected areas. Members of Jeypore Journalists Union today met the Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera and demanded expeditious road repair work in Jeypore sub-division.