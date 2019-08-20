Physiotherapy unit at DHH yet to function 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as nearly a year has passed since a proposal to set up an Integrated Physiotherapy Unit (IPU) at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here was approved, it is yet to come into existence.

While a sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned by the State Government for the purpose last year, official sources said equipment procured from the funds are lying idle in the store room of the hospital due to shortage of space. Two physiotherapists were appointed for the unit of which one is posted at the hospital.

The purpose of the Integrated Physiotherapy Unit is to provide neuro-development therapy and sensory integrated hand therapy for patients suffering from different types of pain. Physiotherapist of the district headquarters hospital Shakti Dutta Satyajit Singh said the unit can be made operational if proper infrastructure is available.

He said several disorders like orthopaedic conditions, paralysis and sports injuries can be rectified through physiotherapy.

While private physiotherapy clinics charge Rs 300-Rs 500 for each session, patients usually require more than ten sessions for treatment of certain physical disorders.

Additional District Medical Officer Panchanan Nayak said, the building where the TB and Leprosy office is functioning at present will be shifted to another place shortly and the building will be allotted to the IPU.