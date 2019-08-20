Seven candidates detained over fake certificate during Army recruitment in Cuttack

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Seven candidates from Uttar Pradesh, who joined Army recruitment rally here, were detained by Paradip police for submitting fake residential certificates on Monday.

The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Cuttack, had issued a recruitment notification for the post of soldier in the categories of technical, technical (ammunition and aviation), nursing assistant, general duty, clerk, storekeeper and tradesman. Candidates from Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj districts are supposed to participate in the recruitment rally which started at Gopabandhu Stadium here on Sunday.

But during verification of documents, the Army personnel found that seven candidates from Uttar Pradesh had submitted fake residential certificates mentioning different addresses of Nayagarh district. Colonel Ashish Mohan Tikira lodged a complaint with the police to inquire into the matter.

Paradip police rushed to the spot and detained UP candidates Aagman Singh, Sugrim Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari, Rahul Kumar Yadav, Shiva Sundar Yadav, Gudu Singh, and Azad Kumar Tiwari for questioning.

Nodal Officer-cum-District Employment Officer Tapas Swain on Monday filed an FIR against them over the issue. The recruitment rally will continue till August 24.

IIC of Paradip police station Rajanikant Samal said a case has been registered and investigation is on.