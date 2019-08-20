Home States Odisha

Skin disease in cattle spreads, creates panic in Odisha

The disease, characterised by appearance of skin nodules, has led to substantial production losses for the cattle farming industry due to drop in milk yield.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) of cattle locally known as ‘Go-Basant’ has triggered panic among people of Nischintakoili, Salepur, Mahanga and Cuttack Sadar blocks. Over 2000 cattle have been affected in the four blocks.

The highly infectious viral disease was first noticed in bordering areas of Nischintakoili block about a fortnight back and had affected some cows of farmers. Later it spread to other parts of the district.

The disease, characterised by appearance of skin nodules, has led to substantial production losses for the cattle farming industry due to drop in milk yield, decreased fertility in cows and bulls, abortion, damaged skin and hides, decease or increase in weight and untimely death.

“While anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory pain killer can be used to lower the fever and keep the domestic animal up, antibiotics can be used to prevent secondary bacterial infections,” said a senior Veterinary Surgeon.

The affected dairy farmers alleged that nothing was being done by veterinary officials to check the disease from spreading though the outbreak was noticed about 15 days back.

“Several villagers depend upon dairy farming and earn their livelihood by selling milk, cheese and curd,” said Secretary of Nischintakoili Block Milk Producers’Association Subhasis Basantaray adding that the antibiotics were also not responding.

Admitting that outbreak of LSD, Chief District Veterinary Officer, Cuttack Keshab Chandra Pradhan said emergency meeting of Bock Veterinary Officers (BVOs) has been convened on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, fearing the spread of the diseases from northern Odisha to costal belt, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Odisha has issued an advisory on prevention and control of Lumpy Skin Disease.

