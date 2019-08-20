Home States Odisha

Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar

According to a notification by Home Department reshuffling 39 senior police officials including 13 Superintendents of Police.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.A 1990 batch officer, Sarangi will replace Satyajit Mohanty who has been posted as Additional DGP (Prisons) and Director Correctional Services (DCS), Bhubaneswar. Sarangi was posted as Director of State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), Bhubaneswar.

According to a notification by Home Department reshuffling 39 senior police officials including 13 Superintendents of Police, ADG-ranked Mahendra Pratap has been posted as Director, Printing Press and Stationery, Cuttack while Sanjeeb Panda has been transferred and posted Transport Commissioner.

RP Koche, ADG (Operations) has been posted as ADG, Law and Order while Rajesh Kumar will be the new Director, SCRB, Bhubaneswar. Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IG, Central Range has been posted as IG Personnel in place of PS Ranpise, who will be IG Vigilance.

Ghanashyam Upadhyay, IG Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) has been posted as IG Economic Offences Wing (EOW) while NB Bharathi will join as IG Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) on return from leave.Amitabh Thakur, a 1998 batch officer, has been appointed IG Operations while Rekha Lohani will take over as IG Modernisation with additional charge as IG Provisioning.

Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, IG Headquarters has been posted as IG Home Guard, Fire Services and Civil Defence while Yatindra Koyal, IG Southern Range, Berhampur will take over as IG SAP. Anirudh Kumar Singh, Commandant, SOP, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar has been posted as in-charge DIG of SIW.

As per the changes, Ashish Kumar Singh, DIG Intelligence and Special Task Force (STF) has been posted as DIG Central Range while Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, DIG SC&ST Protection Cell, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Cuttack will be the IG of Police, Eastern Range, Balasore.

Satyabrata Bhoi, DIG, Northern Range, Sambalpur has been posted as DIG, Southern Range, Berhampur while Himanshu Kumar Lal, DIG, South Western Range, Koraput will take over as DIG Northern Range, Sambalpur.

Shefeen Ahmed, DIG of Police, headquarters, Cuttack will replace Lal as DIG of Police, SWR, Koraput. Amitendra Nath Sinha, DIG of police, Eastern Range, Balasore will take over as DIG of Police, CID, CB, Cuttack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Sudhanshu Sarangi Commissioner
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp