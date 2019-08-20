Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.A 1990 batch officer, Sarangi will replace Satyajit Mohanty who has been posted as Additional DGP (Prisons) and Director Correctional Services (DCS), Bhubaneswar. Sarangi was posted as Director of State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), Bhubaneswar.

According to a notification by Home Department reshuffling 39 senior police officials including 13 Superintendents of Police, ADG-ranked Mahendra Pratap has been posted as Director, Printing Press and Stationery, Cuttack while Sanjeeb Panda has been transferred and posted Transport Commissioner.

RP Koche, ADG (Operations) has been posted as ADG, Law and Order while Rajesh Kumar will be the new Director, SCRB, Bhubaneswar. Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IG, Central Range has been posted as IG Personnel in place of PS Ranpise, who will be IG Vigilance.

Ghanashyam Upadhyay, IG Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) has been posted as IG Economic Offences Wing (EOW) while NB Bharathi will join as IG Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) on return from leave.Amitabh Thakur, a 1998 batch officer, has been appointed IG Operations while Rekha Lohani will take over as IG Modernisation with additional charge as IG Provisioning.

Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, IG Headquarters has been posted as IG Home Guard, Fire Services and Civil Defence while Yatindra Koyal, IG Southern Range, Berhampur will take over as IG SAP. Anirudh Kumar Singh, Commandant, SOP, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar has been posted as in-charge DIG of SIW.

As per the changes, Ashish Kumar Singh, DIG Intelligence and Special Task Force (STF) has been posted as DIG Central Range while Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, DIG SC&ST Protection Cell, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Cuttack will be the IG of Police, Eastern Range, Balasore.

Satyabrata Bhoi, DIG, Northern Range, Sambalpur has been posted as DIG, Southern Range, Berhampur while Himanshu Kumar Lal, DIG, South Western Range, Koraput will take over as DIG Northern Range, Sambalpur.

Shefeen Ahmed, DIG of Police, headquarters, Cuttack will replace Lal as DIG of Police, SWR, Koraput. Amitendra Nath Sinha, DIG of police, Eastern Range, Balasore will take over as DIG of Police, CID, CB, Cuttack.