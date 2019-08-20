Home States Odisha

Vehicles set on fire in BJD MLA’s official house in Odisha

It may be mentioned that a woman, who claimed to be the MLA’s wife, had ransacked the quarters in 2017 after staging a dharna.

Unidentified miscreants set fire set to two cars kept in the garage of the government quarters of Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan at Unit -IV in Bhubaneswar.

Unidentified miscreants set fire set to two cars kept in the garage of the government quarters of Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan at Unit -IV in Bhubaneswar.

BHUBANESWAR: In a crime committed virtually under the nose of police, vehicles in the official residence of a ruling BJD MLA, located at a stone’s throw away from the office of Commissionerate Police, were set on fire on Sunday night.

According to a complaint filed at Kharavela nagar police station, four persons including his personal security officer present in the official quarters of Talcher MLA of BJD Braja Kishore Pradhan noticed fire in the parking space at around 2 am. They wanted to rush to douse the fire which had engulfed an SUV and a bike but were unable to as somebody had locked the door of the house from outside.

As the entire house was filled with smoke, they felt suffocated but managed to escape through the glass window of the washroom.

“There are two gates to the quarters and both were locked from inside by residents. We suspect the miscreants might have scaled the gate and committed the crime,” said police.On Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo visited the spot to investigate the matter. “The MLA had gone out of the house on Sunday and not returned yet. Prima facie it seems to be a case of mischief and investigation is on,” Singh said.

It may be mentioned that a woman, who claimed to be the MLA’s wife, had ransacked the quarters in 2017 after staging a dharna demanding the MLA to accept her as his wife.

Comments

