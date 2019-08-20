Woman, aide held for cheating job aspirants in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested a beautician and her male associate for cheating job aspirants on the pretext of providing them opportunities at various levels in State Secretariat, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), State Bank of India and a City-based college.

The accused are Sabitri Behera (26) of Kandhamal district and Chandan Behera (27). Sabitri was staying on rent in Sijua area under Khandagiri police limits for the last five years but after swindling over Rs 35 lakh from at least five job aspirants she changed her rented accommodation a few days back.

Police said Sabitri assured jobs at AIIMS to her previous landlord Satyavan Chhotaray and his son and took Rs 15 lakh from them. She also asked them to refer other job aspirants to her. Police said the woman does bridal make-up but claimed that she was working as a senior nurse with AIIMS.

Apart from taking money from Chhotaray, Sabitri had taken Rs 13 lakh from Pratap Kumar Sahoo of Astaranga, and lakhs of rupees from three others on the pretext of providing them jobs at important establishments in the City.

“The woman and her associate collected the money within a span of one year. After receiving a complaint from the victims, a case was registered and the two apprehended. They were produced before a court here on Monday,” Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said.