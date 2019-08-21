33 students ill after consuming mid-day meals Government-run residential school in Chitrakonda

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as 33 students were taken ill after consuming mid-day meals at a Government-run residential school in Chitrakonda on Monday. They were admitted to sub-divisional hospital.

More than 150 students of the residential school at Temporary Colony had consumed the noon meals but 33 of them complained of abdominal pain and loose motion. Medical Officer of Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital said the reason behind the illness cannot be ascertained without testing blood samples of the students.

Locals alleged that there is no monitoring of cooking of mid-day meals by officials of School and Mass Education department which leads to incidents like these.