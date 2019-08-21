Home States Odisha

Odisha government to set up 114 solid waste disposal facilities in Urban Local Bodies

The decision has been taken as per the direction of NGT

Published: 21st August 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With piling up of solid waste becoming a headache for civic authorities, the Odisha Government has decided to set up waste processing and disposal facilities in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) soon.

Of 114 ULBs, including five Municipal Corporations, 53 Municipalities and 61 Notified Area Councils (NACs) land for such facilities has been identified for 76 civic bodies while process is on for the rest.
Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, G Mathi Vathanan said ULBs have been asked to finalise their master plan by taking into consideration the newly-identified land within 60 days. “We have adopted a new approach for solid waste management. Apart from waste processing facilities, micro composting centres will also be set up. The centres can process bio-degradable wastes of one tonne to five tonne a day. This will help reduce the waste burden,” he said.

The decision has been taken as per the direction of National Green Tribunal, which had expressed displeasure over the State Government’s failure to implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been asked to start bio-mining of legacy waste (wastes that piled up for several years at the dumping yards) immediately. Bio-mining also includes segregation of waste.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has also prescribed a standard operating procedure on appropriate measures like use of bar screen and wire nets in drains so that no municipal solid or plastic waste is allowed to reach river system, lakes, water bodies, ponds, marsh lands and wetlands.

“All ULBs will have to implement the procedures in a time-bound manner. The civic bodies have been asked to identify the low-lying areas in their respective jurisdiction for disposal of construction and demolition wastes,” Mathi Vathanan said.

Meanwhile, National Highways Authority and Road and Buildings Department have been asked not to stack building materials on the roadside causing hindrance. If the same are not cleared, urban local body will take action for sale or utilise the materials.

At least 40 material recovery facilities have been set up. The State generates around 10 lakh tonne of waste per annum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government waste processing and disposal facilities Urban Local Bodies Municipalities Housing and Urban Development Department G Mathi Vathanan National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp