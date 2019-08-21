Home States Odisha

‘One nation one ration card’ in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation areas from September 1

Khurda admin directed to implement scheme in 127 fair price shops

Published: 21st August 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday said it will implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme on a pilot basis in areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from September 1.“We have decided to implement the scheme on a pilot basis in areas under the Corporation and roll out in other places of the State in phases,” Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told reporters here.

The scheme will ensure inter-state portability of ration cards. The facility is similar to that of ATM cards, wherein beneficiaries will have access to any PDS shop they want, the Minister said.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has directed the Khurda district administration to implement the scheme in 127 fair price shops in 67 wards of the BMC from September 1, officials said.
However, beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security scheme will have to link their ration cards with Aadhaar numbers to avail the facility.

Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has asked Collectors of all districts to ensure that beneficiaries who have not linked their Aadhar with ration cards should immediately do it by August 31. The district authorities have been asked to create awareness at panchayat and block levels.
While around 34.52 lakh ration card holders have not linked their Aadhar numbers with ration cards over one lakh beneficiaries have been identified lifting PDS rice under multiple ration cards and the number could rise even further when Aadhar-ration card linkage of all beneficiaries is completed, the sources said adding, the beneficiaries will have to give their finger prints on a machine to avail rations.

While the State Government had earlier fixed July 31 as the deadline for linking Aadhar number with their ration card, the time limit has been extended till August 31. The Minister said people having Aadhar card will not be deprived of PDS and those who don’t have the card, should apply for the biometric ID.
Around 3.23 crore people of the State are covered under NFSA against 3.26 crore people eligible under the scheme. Citing that many eligible people have been left out of NFSA, the State Government implemented its own food security scheme under which 24.98 lakh people are given subsidised food grains.
At present, the beneficiaries covered under NFSA and State Food Security Scheme get five kg subsidised foodgrains per head every month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government One Nation One Ration Card Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain National Food Security Act
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp