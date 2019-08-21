Home States Odisha

‘Scrap guitar’ of ITIans enters Asia records book

Around 150 students of five trades - fitter, electrician, welder, turner and painter - came together recently to make a 70 ft high guitar from scrap.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

The 70 ft high guitar made from scrap materials (Photo |EPS)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students of Government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur see art in scrap. Their latest artistic creation out of waste materials earned the institute a place in the Asia Book of Records.

Around 150 students of five trades - fitter, electrician, welder, turner and painter - came together recently to make a 70 ft high guitar from scrap. The feat has been approved for registration under the Grand Master Category of Asia Book of Records. It took the team 22 days to curate the sculpture that is being currently decorated with LED lights for illumination.

“They are giving final touches to the guitar which will perhaps be the tallest guitar sculpture in the world,” said Principal of the ITI-Berhampur, Rajat Kumar Panigrahi. Materials used for sculpting the guitar are GI overhead water tanks that were damaged during natural calamities, pieces of iron and angle bars collected from the workshops of students from turner, wielder and fitter trades, said Panigrahi.

Aiming at creating awareness on recycling of waste materials among the public, the students have been creating gigantic sculptures from scrap. Their oeuvre includes a 33-ft giraffe, 22-feet fish, 18-ft science fiction character ‘Predator’ from the namesake Hollywood flick which have been installed in the ‘Scrap Museum’ inside the ITI campus. The ‘Predator’ sculpture weighs around 500 kg.

“The students are now making an Olive Ridley turtle from waste materials to create awareness on protection of the endangered species. It will measure 10 ft in height and 15 ft in diameter,” Panigrahi said, adding the institute plans to open an open air park to showcase 15 sculptures made from the scrap.

The Scrap Museum inside the campus has always been a hit with visitors since its inception in 2017. Some of the scrap artefacts showcased in the museum are a table lamp made of motorcycle parts, a flower vase with broken bathroom fittings, a wall clock made from damaged motorcycle parts and bicycle chains and elephants made with waste iron powder from the ITI workshop. An exhibition on the theme ‘recycling of scrap’ was organised in the museum last year where 200 such artefacts were displayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government-run Industrial Training Institute ITI Berhampur Asia Book of Records. Scrap Museum
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp