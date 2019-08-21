Home States Odisha

Two lynched on sorcery suspicion in Barbil

The bodies were sent for postmortem and three persons, including Rama, detained in this connection. Till reports last came in, the trio were being interrogated by police.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha police undertakes

Odisha police undertakes drive to sensitise people on sorcery and its ill-effects on the society.

By Express News Service

BARBIL: In yet another addition to the unending sorcery-related killings in the State, an elderly woman and her grandson were lynched in Nenkadapalli village within Bamebari police limits on suspicion of witchcraft on Monday night.

The victims were identified as 75-year-old Subash Munda and her grandson Chaitanya Munda. Locals first spotted the duo lying dead inside their house early in the morning on Tuesday. On being informed about the double murder, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

Sources said the woman and her grandson were brutally beaten to death either with blunt objects or sticks.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the villagers, Rama Munda, suspected Subash of performing black magic on his kid daughter who was frequently falling ill. To take revenge, he hatched a conspiracy with some fellow villagers to eliminate Subash.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and three persons, including Rama, detained in this connection. Till reports last came in, the trio were being interrogated by police.

