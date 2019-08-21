Two lynched on sorcery suspicion in Barbil

By Express News Service

BARBIL: In yet another addition to the unending sorcery-related killings in the State, an elderly woman and her grandson were lynched in Nenkadapalli village within Bamebari police limits on suspicion of witchcraft on Monday night.

The victims were identified as 75-year-old Subash Munda and her grandson Chaitanya Munda. Locals first spotted the duo lying dead inside their house early in the morning on Tuesday. On being informed about the double murder, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

Sources said the woman and her grandson were brutally beaten to death either with blunt objects or sticks.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the villagers, Rama Munda, suspected Subash of performing black magic on his kid daughter who was frequently falling ill. To take revenge, he hatched a conspiracy with some fellow villagers to eliminate Subash.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and three persons, including Rama, detained in this connection. Till reports last came in, the trio were being interrogated by police.