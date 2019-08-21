Home States Odisha

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to lead BJP's Sampark Abhiyan to create awareness on scrapping Article 370

The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP core group chaired by national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:06 AM

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a section inimical to abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution and splitting of Jammu and Kashmir trying to vitiate the atmosphere by stirring a controversy across the country, the BJP on Tuesday decided to launch a nation-wide drive to create awareness among people justifying its action and how the move has unified the Nation.

The month-long public outreach programme will start from September 1 and some selected leaders have been assigned the awareness campaign job. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP core group chaired by national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Two teams comprising six leaders of the party has been constituted to undertake ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ and ‘Jan Jagaran’. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lead the Sampark Abhiyan team while national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda will be part of the Jan Jagaran team.
It has been decided to form two teams - one at national level and the other at the state level to carry forward the public outreach (Sampark Abhiyan) programme under which senior leaders of the party will visit houses of at least 2000 important personalities of the country and explain them that “one nation one constitution” is the driving force behind the scraping of the controversial Article.

Similarly, under the Jan Jagaran (public awareness) programme, public meeting will be organised at 35 important centres and 370 sub-centres of the country, informed sources in the party said.

TAGS
abrogation of Article 370 Article 370 35A splitting of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Odisha BJP JP Nadda
