Water in rivers of Odisha recedes, but flood fear stalks

BALASORE: Though water level in Subarnarekha river has started receding, flood scare continues to grip people residing in low lying areas of Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks in the district.

Residents of Rashalpur, Jamkunda, Kollhachada, Badatalapada, Bishnupur, Palia, Dahamunda, Raghuchawk, Uluda, Baga, Nachindra, Kharidpimpal, Kusuda, Deunr and Rajghat are spending sleepless nights as water level in Subarnarekha reached 9.01 metre, a tad below the danger mark of 9.45 metre at Rajghat, as reported by officials at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Sources said while water in Subarnarekha has started to recede at Rajghat, the situation still remains grim as the river has swelled up on the other side where these three low-lying blocks are situated. Meanwhile, the flood-like situation has been witnessed in some areas of Basta block. While water is flowing over paddy fields, Sadanandapur, Baharda, Mathani, Patrajhara, Mukulsi and some villages in Darada panchayat have been inundated.

Surya Sahu, a local, said the water of Jalaka river has reached Rashalpur and Srirampur in Balasore Sadar block and some villages in Basta. The incessant rains over the last five days have affected farming in these areas and more than three days will be needed to resume agriculture activities, he said.

Sources in District Emergency office said water level in Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers has started receding and there was no possibility of floods. At 12 noon on the day, the water level in Jalaka stood at 6.06 metre against the danger mark of 6.50 metre. Similarly, the water level in Budhabalanga was 6.20 metre against the danger mark of 7.20 metre.

On Monday, Collector S Sudarshan Chakravarthy along with Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra, Executive Engineer of Rural Development department Nandadulal Gharei, Executive Engineer of Irrigation department Sanjay Mallick and other district officials had visited the inundated Mathani, Talatapanda, Sanakhudichhak areas of Basta block. The officials also inspected the ongoing construction work of the bridge at Mathani and its canal road.

The Collector had ordered officials of the departments concerned to pack sand bags along road sides that were eroded by flood water in Sibagotia and Taltapanda villages.