Action taken against Asha worker of Saintala sub-centre in Balangir district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Asha worker of Saintala sub-centre in Balangir district has been kept away from engaging in all Government programmes following an allegation that she had supplied expired Albendazole syrup during the recent de-worming campaign.

The action was taken by Medical Officer-in-charge of Saintala Community Health Centre (CHC) Dr Samarendra Mohapatra on Tuesday following a probe.

Dr Mohapatra had ordered a probe after a family alleged that Asha worker Raseswari Singh had administered Albendazole syrup which had expired in July this year.

However, during probe, it came to the fore that the two batches of Albendazole syrup supplied from Saintala CHC will expire on September 31 and December 31 this year respectively.

“The syrup in question is not from the stock available in the CHC. But since the complainant could be contacted for verification, the Asha worker has been kept away from work till completion of the probe,” said an officer.