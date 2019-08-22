Home States Odisha

Criminal nabbed after encounter on Kendrapara canal road

A wanted criminal was nabbed by Commissionerate Police after an encounter on Kendrapara canal road within Jagatpur police limit on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A wanted criminal was nabbed by Commissionerate Police after an encounter on Kendrapara canal road within Jagatpur police limit on Wednesday night. The accused, Manoj Patra alias Amit of Khandasahi under Nischintakoili block, suffered bullet injury on his leg and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

DCP Akhilsevar Singh said acting on a tip-off that Patra was going in a four-wheeler on Kendrapara Canal road, IIC Jagatpur police station Pradipta Kishore Naik and special squad followed him. When police tried to intercept the car, Patra opened fire at a police vehicle and attempted to flee from the spot by opening another round of fire at the police team. Police retaliated and a bullet right knee, Singh said.

Police seized a 7.62 mm pistol, two live ammunition from his possession besides the car and four empty cartridges, Singh informed. 

Patra is a hardcore criminal and involved in 18 cases in the Twin City. A special team was formed to nab Amit who along with other associates had robbed the house of industrialist Gautam Bhar at Imamnagar on June 28 evening by assaulting lady members brutally, Singh added.

