Daru rituals fail to develop blocks

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks in the district shot to fame after daru rituals of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra during the world-famous Nabakalebar festival. However, four years down the line, the blocks are yet to see any visible development.

In 2015, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration had announced the location of daru (holy neem tree) for construction of Lord Balabhadra idol at Sarala temple in Tirtol block and of Lord Jagannath at Kharipadia in Raghunathpur block. Following the announcement, the district administration had demolished a 400 metre concrete road between the two blocks for uprooting neem trees and creating space for devotees to witness the daru rituals.

However, the concrete road has not yet been reconstructed. The road, which now lies in a dilapidated condition, is used by residents of several villages who had planted paddy saplings on the stretch to protest the administration’s apathy towards their plight. They said despite frequent reminders, neither the district administration nor the Rural Development (RD) department have taken up its reconstruction.

The villagers of Kharipadia from where the daru of Lord Jagannath was procured, have been demanding construction of a Jagannath temple and a club house which were demolished for the rituals.

Besides, the district administration had demolished around 76 permanent shops at Kanakpur bazaar for expansion of the spot for performing the ‘maha yajna’ as part of the daru ritual and to construct a barricade to ensure the devotees can witness the rituals in a hassle-free manner. However, since no new shops were constructed, the traders have been left in lurch.

Dharadharpur sarpanch Pramila Mallick said last year, a meagre `20,000 was spent by the panchayat for reconstructing the road but it was not adequate. As the road is managed by RD department, it is responsible for its upkeep. She said construction of a new Jagannath temple at Kharipadia is in halfway stage owing to funds crunch. She said a community centre has been constructed in the village at a cost of `7.50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Sarala temple administration Sangram Kehsari Dhal said a market complex is being constructed near the temple and steps are being taken to complete it soon to ensure that the traders are rehabilitated.