Gangadhar Meher University to release postage stamp to mark platinum jubilee celebration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here has planned to release a commemorative postage stamp to mark its platinum jubilee celebration which will conclude in December. The platinum jubilee of the premier educational institution of Western Odisha was started on July 7 last year.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said they have discussed with the Department of Posts in this regard recently. Around Rs15 lakh will be required for release of a postage stamp on the institution. They will place the matter at yjr next syndicate meeting of the university, which will be held in September, he added.

Superintendent of Post Offices, Sambalpur Division, Banambar Sethy said the university authorities will have to submit a proposal to the Department of Posts in this regard.

If everything goes as per plan, the stamp would be released by October this year. If the proposal gets materialised, GMU will be the first educational institution in Western Odisha, on which a postage stamp will be released, he added.