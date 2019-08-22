Indian Overseas Bank in Bhubaneshwar region holds meet to generate ideas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Overseas Bank (Bhubaneshwar region) organised the first stage of the bottom-up consultative process to generate ideas and review the performance of the branches and their alignment with national priorities.

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) officials said this was a first of its kind consultation process where the branches were themselves asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector and discuss the future strategies.

“The meeting held on August 17 and 18 mainly focused on the performance of all branches under the region and their alignment with national priorities like credit support for economic growth, infrastructure industry, farm sector and blue economy, MSME, education loans, green economy, Swachh Bharat, andothers,” an IOB official said.

The consultation process emanated a number of implementable and innovative suggestions on improving IOB’s performance, particulary Bhubaneswar region. The suggestions have been sent to zonal level.

The Finance Ministry recently asked public sector banks to initiate a month-long consultation process with officers from branch level to seek suggestions for achieving a USD 5-trillion economy in five years.