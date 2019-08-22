Home States Odisha

Indian Overseas Bank in Bhubaneshwar region holds meet to generate ideas

The consultation process emanated a number of implementable and innovative suggestions on improving IOB’s performance, particulary Bhubaneswar region.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Bank Photo for representation purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Overseas Bank (Bhubaneshwar region) organised the first stage of the bottom-up consultative process to generate ideas and review the performance of the branches and their alignment with national priorities. 

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) officials said this was a first of its kind consultation process where the branches were themselves asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector and discuss the future strategies.

“The meeting held on August 17 and 18 mainly focused on the performance of all branches under the region and their alignment with national priorities like credit support for economic growth, infrastructure industry, farm sector and blue economy, MSME, education loans, green economy, Swachh Bharat, andothers,” an IOB official said.

The consultation process emanated a number of implementable and innovative suggestions on improving IOB’s performance, particulary Bhubaneswar region. The suggestions have been sent to zonal level.
The Finance Ministry recently asked public sector banks to initiate a month-long consultation process with officers from branch level to seek suggestions for achieving a USD 5-trillion economy in five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Overseas Bank bottom-up consultative process
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp