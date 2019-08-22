Home States Odisha

Nine-storey building at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research in Sambalpur lying unused 

Paediatric department cannot be shifted to the new building due to fire clearance issues, says VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A nine-storey building meant to be used as the new paediatric department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) at Burla here, is lying unused for more than two years after its completion.

The building was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of `10 crore. Construction work started in 2012 and subsequently, the building was handed over to the hospital in 2017. 
The building was constructed with an objective to accommodate the paediatric ward and outpatient department (OPD) along with the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Besides, equipment for different tests were to be installed in the building to provide healthcare services to patients under one roof.

However, though more than two years have passed, VIMSAR authorities are yet to take steps to shift the existing paediatric department to the new building. Hospital sources informed that some advanced instruments and equipment have also been procured for the new building but these are lying unused.

Currently, the existing 90-bed paediatric ward is functioning on the floor above the cardiology department of VIMSAR. But the existing place is not sufficient to cater to a large number of patients who come to avail treatment from nearby areas. Moreover, the SNCU is also located at a distance from the ward, causing inconvenience to patients.

“Considering the problems faced by patients, it was proposed to shift the existing paediatric department to the nine-storey building which was supposed to function as a separate Maternal and Child Care Centre. But surprisingly, the building has been lying unutilised, leaving the patients to suffer. The matter was also apprised to the Health Minister during his last visit, but we are yet to see any action in this regard,” said Chetan Goyal, a social worker of Burla.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said the paediatric department cannot be shifted to the new building due to fire clearance issues. “However, we have planned to use the building as an academic block. We have also identified land for the paediatric department near NAC College at Burla,” she added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research VIMSAR Public Works Department PWD Special Newborn Care Unit SNCU
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp