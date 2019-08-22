Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty calls BJD a stumbling block in State’s industrialisation

Responding to the allegations of Mohanty, BJD MLA Amar Satpathy said the `2 lakh crore investment proposals of the State Government are for the development of the State. “

Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty

Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty (Photo| facebook/ Samir Mohanty)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after the State Government cleared investment proposals worth over Rs 2 lakh crore mostly in the petroleum sector, the BJP hit out at the ruling BJD for deliberately stalling Central projects for political purpose.

Questioning the motive of the State Government for holding up these projects sanctioned by the Centre long back, State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik created roadblocks fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take credit.

Mohanty alleged that investment proposals including Rs 56,563 crore highway projects, Rs 12,286 crore worth railway projects, Rs 1,970 crore Bhadrak Textile Park project, Rs 200 crore Paika Rebellion memorial project and NTPC’s Rs 10,000 crore project for expansion of Talcher Thermal Power Station are still awaiting clearance of State Government.

Besides, Rs 15,413 crore investment proposal in non-petroleum sector and Rs 560 crore investments in healthcare and education sectors are still pending for approval of the State Government.
Non-cooperation of the Government in implementation of Central projects became an election issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders including Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhar making it a point during their campaigning in the State.

Asserting that the Narendra Modi Government has been giving maximum Central support for rapid industrialisation of the State, Mohanty said the Government has failed to take advantage of it due to vested political interest.

Responding to the allegations of Mohanty, BJD MLA Amar Satpathy said the Rs 2 lakh crore investment proposals of the State Government are for the development of the State. “Those criticising the State Government are trying to show the State in a bad light,” he added.

