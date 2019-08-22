Odisha government merges directorates with departments to improve administration efficiency

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking administrative reforms to next level and streamline the functioning of directorates, the State Government on Wednesday announced the integration of directorates with respective departments in order to bring greater efficiency in administration and improve the delivery of public services.

Directorates, being the executive arms of the State Government, translate into action the policies framed by departments concerned in the Secretariat. Also known as Heads of Departments (HoDs), offices of a majority of the directorates are located in ‘Na Tala’, a nine-storeyed building outside the Secretariat.

After integration, the directorates will function in respective administrative departments keeping in view the availability of space and public convenience.

“There will be single file system through Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSAWS) and every proposal referred by the directorate will not be required to be re-initiated or re-examined de novo in the department,” said a resolution issued by the General Administration department.

Different sections like office establishment, issue, accounts and cash, which are common to both the offices of the directorate and department, will now be reorganised for seamless integration and the men in position in these sections will be suitably posted for better efficiency avoiding duplication of work and wastage of time.

Surplus staff, if any, will now be surrendered to the pool managed by the Administrative Reforms Cell of the General Administrative department for their redeployment and vacant posts at the lowest level will be abolished as per the guidelines of the Finance department, the resolution said.

The existing staff of the directorates will continue in their respective cadres and avail service benefits of their own cadre. On account of promotion, death, resignation or otherwise, the base level posts in the heads of departments will be abolished.

In case of future requirement of manpower in a particular position, the same will be filled up from the secretariat common cadre. Recruitment at the level of junior assistant in HoD cadre will not be made until further orders, the GA department said.

In effect, recruitment will be further squeezed after integration of the directorates.

Budget provisions of the composite departments will be made from the next financial year.

