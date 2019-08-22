Home States Odisha

Para-athletes pitch for Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Siba Das

Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sulochana Das with delegation of physically challenged players(Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A four-member delegation of physically challenged players of the State requested Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sulochana Das to pursue the name of Siba Prasad Das for Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching. Prasad is the coach of world no-1 para shuttler Pramod Bhagat.

Bhagat has been selected for Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which will be presented in Delhi in September. 

Prasad is the lone coach for the para-athletes of the State and contributed towards the upliftment of para-badminton in the State, the delegation stated.

“We learnt from different media that Biju Patnaik Sports Award Jury could not get any suitable candidature for the category of best coach award. We believe that Prasad is having all the potential to receive the award. He not only gave a new dimension to Odisha’s para-badminton also created many national and international level shuttlers. We request the Government to consider his name,” said para-athlete Sunil Pradhan.

“Under the guidance of Prasad, many international para-badminton players have emerged. I request Odisha Government to consider my coach Prasad for Biju Patnaik Coach Award”, said Bhagat.

“Pramod Bhagat and his coach Siba Prasad Das made our State as well as the country proud. It is a genuine demand placed by the para-athletes to me. I will pursue this matter with the Sports and Youth Services Minister to consider his candidature for Biju Patnaik Best Coach of the Year Award”, said Sulochana Das.

