Home States Odisha

Ramsagar boating facility yet to resume

Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had planned to reintroduce boating facility at Ramsagar tank here by the end of last year, the service is yet to start. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ramsagar Park and Musical Fountain in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had planned to reintroduce boating facility at Ramsagar tank here by the end of last year, the service is yet to start. 

Ramsagar Park, which was developed around the tank, was once known as Ramsagar Boating Club. It is the most sought after hangout for the city’s residents. In 2017, the park was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.38 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Apart from renovation and beautification work, a musical fountain was also installed at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.
After completion of renovation work, the club was renamed as Ramsagar Park and Musical Fountain. However, the renovation took away the boating facility, which was a major attraction of the recreation centre. 

Subsequently, the municipal authorities decided to reintroduce boating facility at the tank. In November, the municipal authorities had invited quotation for supply, installation and commissioning of four-pedal boats along with life jackets and lifebuoys.
SMC Assistant Executive Engineer Bipin Bihari Mohanty said they have already procured four-pedal

boats, life jackets and lifebuoys. There is a requirement of a jetty to resume the boating facility at Ramsagar. The work on jetty will begin after the monsoon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur Municipal Corporation boating facility Ramsagar tank Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp