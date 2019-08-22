Ramsagar boating facility yet to resume

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had planned to reintroduce boating facility at Ramsagar tank here by the end of last year, the service is yet to start.

Ramsagar Park, which was developed around the tank, was once known as Ramsagar Boating Club. It is the most sought after hangout for the city’s residents. In 2017, the park was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.38 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Apart from renovation and beautification work, a musical fountain was also installed at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.

After completion of renovation work, the club was renamed as Ramsagar Park and Musical Fountain. However, the renovation took away the boating facility, which was a major attraction of the recreation centre.

Subsequently, the municipal authorities decided to reintroduce boating facility at the tank. In November, the municipal authorities had invited quotation for supply, installation and commissioning of four-pedal boats along with life jackets and lifebuoys.

SMC Assistant Executive Engineer Bipin Bihari Mohanty said they have already procured four-pedal

boats, life jackets and lifebuoys. There is a requirement of a jetty to resume the boating facility at Ramsagar. The work on jetty will begin after the monsoon, he added.