Revolt in BJD over vice-chairperson post

KORAPUT: Rebellion in the local BJD camp was out in the open on Wednesday after BJD Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Parbati Masti filed nomination papers for a by-election to vice-chairperson post in violation of the directive of party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD president had selected ZP member of Nandapur block Narsulu Kamidi to file papers for the by-polls which were conducted by the district administration on the day. However, challenging the party’s decision to field Narsulu, Parbati too filed her papers for the vice-chairman post and accused Naveen of betraying her. She also criticised the party high command for not fulfilling its commitment to her.

Koraput consists of 29 ZP segments in 14 blocks which are in BJD’s kitty. The ZP chairperson post was lying vacant after incumbent Prabhu Jani was elected from Laxmipur Assembly constituency on a BJD ticket in the recently-concluded General Elections.

Later, vice-chairperson Tulasi Kirsani was made the ZP chairperson though Parbati was also an aspirant for the top post. Sources said the party had assured Parbati of the vice-chairperson post. However, she was ignored following which she revolted against the party.

Later on the day, district BJD president Iswar Chandra Panigrahi suspended Parbati from the party.

Meanwhile, 24 of the total of 29 ZP members participated in the election. Those who participated in the poll included 20 members of BJD, three from Congress and one from BJP.

While Parbati secured eight votes, Narsulu bagged 16 votes in his favour and was elected the Koraput ZP vice-chairperson.

Bari panchayat samiti in BJP bag

Jajpur: BJP on Wednesday captured the chairperson post of Bari panchayat samiti (PS) once again. The saffron candidate Subasini Sharma was elected unopposed in the PS chairperson by-election held here on the day. The chairperson post had fallen vacant after incumbent Sunanda Das was elected the MLA from Bari Assembly seat five months back. Sunanda was a BJP nominee and had support of 21 panchayat samiti members of Bari block.

However, she resigned from the saffron outfit and joined the ruling BJD to contest the Assembly elections. Bari panchayat samiti has 29 members. While BJP has 17 members, the ruling BJD has only eight. Three members are ardent supporters of former Bari MLA and BJD leader Debasish Nayak. The remaining one post is lying vacant after resignation of Sunanda. Anticipating defeat, the BJD had decided not to contest the by-poll to the chairperson post.