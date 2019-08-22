Home States Odisha

Revolt in BJD over vice-chairperson post

While Parbati secured eight votes, Narsulu bagged 16 votes in his favour and was elected the Koraput ZP vice-chairperson.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

naveen_patnaik_BJD

Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Rebellion in the local BJD camp was out in the open on Wednesday after BJD Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Parbati Masti filed nomination papers for a by-election to vice-chairperson post in violation of the directive of party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD president had selected ZP member of Nandapur block Narsulu Kamidi to file papers for the by-polls which were conducted by the district administration on the day. However, challenging the party’s decision to field Narsulu, Parbati too filed her papers for the vice-chairman post and accused Naveen of betraying her. She also criticised the party high command for not fulfilling its commitment to her.

Koraput consists of 29 ZP segments in 14 blocks which are in BJD’s kitty.  The ZP chairperson post was lying vacant after incumbent Prabhu Jani was elected from Laxmipur Assembly constituency on a BJD ticket in the recently-concluded General Elections. 

Later, vice-chairperson Tulasi Kirsani was made the ZP chairperson though Parbati was also an aspirant for the top post. Sources said the party had assured Parbati of the vice-chairperson post. However, she was ignored following which she revolted against the party. 

Later on the day, district BJD president Iswar Chandra Panigrahi suspended Parbati from the party.
Meanwhile, 24 of the total of 29 ZP members participated in the election. Those who participated in the poll included 20 members of BJD, three from Congress and one from BJP.

While Parbati secured eight votes, Narsulu bagged 16 votes in his favour and was elected the Koraput ZP vice-chairperson.

Bari panchayat samiti in BJP bag

Jajpur: BJP on Wednesday captured the chairperson post of Bari panchayat samiti (PS) once again. The saffron candidate Subasini Sharma was elected unopposed in the PS chairperson by-election held here on the day. The chairperson post had fallen vacant after incumbent Sunanda Das was elected the MLA from Bari Assembly seat five months back. Sunanda was a BJP nominee and had support of 21 panchayat samiti members of Bari block.

However, she resigned from the saffron outfit and joined the ruling BJD to contest the Assembly elections. Bari panchayat samiti has 29 members. While BJP has 17 members, the ruling BJD has only eight. Three members are ardent supporters of former Bari MLA and BJD leader Debasish Nayak. The remaining one post is lying vacant after resignation of Sunanda. Anticipating defeat, the BJD had decided not to contest the by-poll to the chairperson post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik BJD Zilla Parishad Nandapur block
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp