Shifting of stranded vessel in Chilika demanded

By Express News Service

PURI: Environmentalists are up in arms over government inaction in shifting the Malaysian cargo vessel that ran aground at Khirisahi coast off Chilika.

In a letter to Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board SP Singh Parihar, they have sought his intervention to take necessary measures to prevent any leakage of oil from the vessel. The vessel poses serious risk to the eco-sensitive coastal zone of Chilika lake, environmentalist Jagannath Bastia said and urged the board to ensure early shifting of the vessel from the lake.

On August 8, the vessel Jin Hwa 32 which began its journey from Bangladesh developed a technical snag and ran aground at Chilka lake. It’s nine crew members, including one Indian, were provided shelter in the village.

The vessel has around 30,000 litres of diesel, 1,000 litres lube oil and 200 litre hydraulic oil. Since there was no harbour and the vessel is not moored on its anchors, it started tilting while it’s hull is going deep down into sandy coast day by day.

Meanwhile, officers of Indian Navy and Coast Guard have visited the site and opined to shift the vessel. They said legal proceedings under section 356 (K) of Shipping and Merchant Vessels Act would be initiated against the owner.

While two experts, who came from Paradip, returned without carrying out any repair work, officials of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) have assured people that there would be no leakage of oil from the vessel and lake is safe.