Home States Odisha

Woman delivers in autorickshaw on way to hospital in Odisha

Rukumani’s family blamed the poor health facilities in the hospitals at Dabugam and Papadahandi for the incident. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The newborn being carried to the hospital | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In another incident of poor road connectivity hampering medical emergency services in rural areas of the State, a pregnant woman delivered a baby girl in a moving auto-rickshaw while being taken to hospital on Wednesday.  

The woman Rukumani Gouda of Bhalluguda village in Dabugam block complained of labour pain in the morning following which her family members called the 102 ambulance service to take her to the hospital. 

They called both Dabugam and Papadahandi hospitals but were told that the ambulances at the facilities were not in running condition. 

Rukumani’s family then contacted Maidalpur from where an ambulance was sent but it could not reach the village due to poor road condition. In the meanwhile, the woman’s family found an auto-rickshaw to take her to Dabugam CHC. 

After travelling in the auto-rickshaw for three km, she gave birth to a baby girl. Rukumani and the newborn were then admitted to the CHC where their condition is stated to be stable. 

Rukumani’s family blamed the poor health facilities in the hospitals at Dabugam and Papadahandi for the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dabugam block medical emergency services ODISHA MEDICAL SERVICES 102 ambulance service Dabugam CHC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp