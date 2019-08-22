Woman delivers in autorickshaw on way to hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In another incident of poor road connectivity hampering medical emergency services in rural areas of the State, a pregnant woman delivered a baby girl in a moving auto-rickshaw while being taken to hospital on Wednesday.

The woman Rukumani Gouda of Bhalluguda village in Dabugam block complained of labour pain in the morning following which her family members called the 102 ambulance service to take her to the hospital.

They called both Dabugam and Papadahandi hospitals but were told that the ambulances at the facilities were not in running condition.

Rukumani’s family then contacted Maidalpur from where an ambulance was sent but it could not reach the village due to poor road condition. In the meanwhile, the woman’s family found an auto-rickshaw to take her to Dabugam CHC.

After travelling in the auto-rickshaw for three km, she gave birth to a baby girl. Rukumani and the newborn were then admitted to the CHC where their condition is stated to be stable.

Rukumani’s family blamed the poor health facilities in the hospitals at Dabugam and Papadahandi for the incident.