World Bank Country Directors meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The State Government has requested the World Bank to identify programmes where cooperation and assistance is needed in State under a Rapid State Diagnostic Study.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A World Bank team led by Country Director Junaid Ahmed called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday and discussed future collaboration between the State Government and World Bank.

The Chief Minister highlighted the increasing participation of Self Help Groups in the State’s development process and steps taken by the Government to alleviate poverty and make the administration responsive to people’s aspirations.

Stressing on the need for more collaboration with World Bank in future, the Chief Minister emphasised on the social registry to monitor the wellbeing of beneficiaries covered under various social welfare schemes.

Odisha has a strategic partnership with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for poverty reduction. The World Bank investments were based on strategic state partnership under the Country Partnership Strategy (CPS). The cooperation will continue till 2022.

The State Government has requested the World Bank to identify programmes where cooperation and assistance are needed in State under a Rapid State Diagnostic Study.

