Abducted kid rescued from Kendrapara after four days

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was kidnapped four days back, was rescued by Paradip police from a remote area in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday night.

The kidnapper, 35-year-old Mamina Sahoo of Paradeepgarh locality, was arrested by the police. Paradip IIC Rajanikant Samal said Mamina was located after her cell phone was tracked. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, a divorcee, had kidnapped the toddler as she did not have a child of her own.

Samal said the child was rescued and handed over to the district Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.

The child went missing a few days back from Bijatachandpur village within Paradip police limits. He was taken there by his parents Shatrughan Samal and Nalini of Titira. They had stayed at the house of a relative Krushna Chandra Prusty.

The couple also has a five-year-old daughter whom they had left in their village.Later, Satrughan lodged an FIR in Paradip police station following which a case of kidnapping was registered. He had named Mamina, who was working as a domestic help in Prusty’s house, as the prime suspect.

