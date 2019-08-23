Agriculture Technology Management Agency chairman's name as beneficiary of KALIA scheme embarrasses Odisha government

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a further embarrassment to the State Government which is facing criticism over its improper implementation of KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme, the Chairman of Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) of Tirtol block has not only found a place in the list of beneficiaries but has also received financial aid under the programme.

ATMA Chairman Prakash Swain bearing SL no 227 and having KALIA ID 128060867 has allegedly availed financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under the scheme. Swain is engaged as a vendor to supply raw materials for different development works in Tirtol block.

Sources said after receiving allegation, the Agriculture department has removed Swain from the post of ATMA chairman. Deputy Director of Agriculture Ram Chandra Nayak said the department is not aware of the payment of financial assistance to Swain. “Steps will be taken to recover the amount from him,” he added.