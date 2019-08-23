Athagarh boy gets Young Scientist Award 2019 at Montreal, Canada

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Deepak Kumar Karan of Maniabandha village in Badamba block was conferred the International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) Young Scientist Award for the year 2019 at Montreal, Canada recently.

Deepak was nominated for the award by International Symposium on Equatorial Aeronomy for his paper at the 15th International Symposium on Equatorial Aeronomy held at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad from October 22 to 26 last year.

He is the first Indian to bag the honour. At present, Deepak is working as a research associate on NASA’s Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) Mission to investigate Earth’s upper atmosphere at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), University of Colorado, Boulder,

the US.

