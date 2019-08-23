Carcass of crocodile recovered from nullah

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Carcass of a crocodile with GPS tracking device fixed on its tail was recovered from a nullah at Anandapur village under Banki block on Tuesday. The carcass of the 5-feet-long female crocodile was spotted by some locals lying in the ravine connecting Mahanadi with Ansupa lake and informed forest officials of Athagarh forest division who reached the spot and started probing into the incident.

The carcass is suspected to have been swept away by the swirling waters of Mahanadi from Tikarapada Crocodile Sanctuary and landed in the water channel when the river was in spate.

Later, acting on the information of Athagarh forest officials, their counterparts in Satkosia Wildlife Division rushed to spot and seized the carcass for postmortem.

The exact reason behind the crocodile’s death will be ascertained following the autopsy, the forest officials said.