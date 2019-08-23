Home States Odisha

Curiosity over ‘secret room’ near Shree Jagannath Temple wall

The structure was found after an old banyan tree near the wall was felled for clearing the back portion of Ramdaya Parishad.

Published: 23rd August 2019

Remains of a ‘secret room’ which was found during demolition drive around Meghanad Prachir | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Removal of encroachments from Meghanad Prachir, the massive compound wall of the 12th century Jagannath temple, has led to the discovery of a ‘secret room’ behind  Ramdaya Parishad on Thursday, raising curiosity among locals. 

The structure was found after an old banyan tree near the wall was felled for clearing the back portion of Ramdaya Parishad. A wooden door with a size of 10 x 8 feet was also found. The workers were asked to dismantle the room without damaging the wall. 

While the officials of Ramdaya Parishad said they were unaware about the room, SP Umashankar Dash said an inquiry would be conducted to find out who had constructed the structure. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has taken the responsibility of conserving and repairing the shrine since 1974, is yet to file a formal complaint with the police. 

On the fourth day of the eviction drive, several small illegal constructions were demolished. Tight security was maintained by the police during the demolition drive while a number of magistrates were present at the site. The district administration had carried out the demolition of structures on both sides of Meghanad Prachir on Monday.

Krishan Kumar assumes charge as SJTA chief
Puri: Dr Krishan Kumar took charge as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, he said welfare of servitors, smooth darshan of the deities by devotees and timely observance of rituals and offerings of bhog will be given priority.

