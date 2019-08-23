Govt to collect feedback from patients in hospital

Home States Odisha

Odisha Government has decided to take the feedback from patients undergoing treatment in various public hospitals in the State in order to ensure better healthcare.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to take the feedback from patients undergoing treatment in various public hospitals in the State in order to ensure better healthcare.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) conference here on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the department will collect feedback from patients on services provided in Government hospitals.

“A team will be formed under the direct supervision of the Health Secretary. The team will speak to patients over the phone and collect their feedback about the health services being provided to them as well as the problems they are facing while undergoing treatment,” he said.

The Health Department has also geared up for the implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative to be launched from October 2 for making healthcare services more people-centric.

The initiative based on 5T mantra will be initially implemented in all the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will directly interact with people in order to enquire about the response they get at hospitals, police stations and government offices. 

The Health Minister said cleanliness and sanitation of hospitals are being carried out under Nirmal Yojana. A Joint Secretary will be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the scheme, he added. 
Discussions on the functioning of Sunetra, Niramaya, non-communicable diseases, revised national tuberculosis control programme and digital dispensary were held.

