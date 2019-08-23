IRCTC announces Odisha tour package

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced tour package for holidaying in Odisha during Konark dance and international sand festival.

The three-night and the four-day tour starts from November 29 and will explore pilgrimage, historical, ancient and leisure destinations in the State. The tourists will visit Puri, Chilika, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach and temple city Bhubaneswar. The journey will start from Puri and culminate at Dhauli Stupa, the Peace Pagoda in Bhubaneswar.

The package is priced `16,016 per adult on double occupancy and `22,195 per adult on single occupancy. Tourists will also get an opportunity to experience India’s one of the biggest and famous dance festival in the backdrop of Sun Temple and international sand art festival, which is a remarkable cultural event held at Chandrabhaga beach.