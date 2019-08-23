Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 500 crore package to develop Puri as World Heritage City

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a package of Rs 500 crore for the development of Puri as a World Heritage city. This is the second such big announcement by the Chief Minister for Puri which was battered by the very severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3 this year.

The package announced by the Chief Minister focuses on a range of modernisation plans which include infrastructure development, multi-lane roads, bridges, multi-level parkings, amenities for pilgrims, revival of Musa river, rehabilitation of those evicted from the security zone and renovation of lakes. The Chief Minister had recently announced various projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

Presiding over a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that infrastructure development of Puri is crucial to make it an attractive World Heritage city. Considering the present security environment, it is highly essential to strengthen the security features of the Sri Jagannath Temple, he said and added that there can be no compromise in this matter.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Puri city to consider the security of Sri Jagannath Temple as a service and cooperate in the initiatives of the Government. According to the decisions taken at the meeting, a new link road from Puri bypass at Malatipatapur to Jagganath Ballav Math will be constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore. This 1.5-kilometre long iconic link will be connected by a trumpet bridge named as Shree Setu Project.

The Jagganath Ballav Math will be developed as an attractive pilgrim centre with multi-level car parking, amenities, commercial and meditation space at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Musa river will be revived and connected to Mangala river at a cost of Rs 85 crore. Focus will be on restoring natural ecology, recreational activities at river edge, green wage and network to lakes.

Besides, Atharnala will be developed as an iconic pedestrian heritage bridge with the support of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). A lake will be developed on 28 acres of land at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Official sources said that as the Maths of Puri have a traditional link with the temple rituals, the government is quite careful for seamless continuation of this special tradition. Therefore, the Maths coming under security zone will be relocated. The Chief Minister has stressed on the conservation of ancient artefacts of the Maths.

Shops and houses coming under security zone will be shifted. In addition to the rehabilitation package, the Government will provide houses and shops to the affected as the case may be. Many heritage lakes of Puri such as Sweta Ganga, Markanda, Narendra and Indradyumna will be renovated and heritage sites will be preserved.

The Chief Minister has directed to complete all these projects in two years. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation will take responsibility of these projects. Law Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Director General of Police BK Sharma and senior officials were present.