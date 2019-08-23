Home States Odisha

Rains likely in Delhi-NCR, Odisha over the weekend

Rains in Odisha have also been predicted owing to the movement of a cyclonic development over the Bay of Bengal.

By IANS

NEW DELRains are likely across Delhi-NCR over the weekend and heavy showers are predicted in Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka the next 48 hours owing to the movement of a cyclonic development over the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to receive isolated rains in a few places on Friday, owing to localised weather activities.

"Rains will continue in Delhi-NCR for the next two days," said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD's regional weather forecasting chief.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said heavy rains over Delhi will start from Sunday once the low pressure area over Odisha moves in the northwest direction towards central Uttar Pradesh.

"Good rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR on Sunday and Monday, before another dry spell sets in over the region," said Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat.

An IMD bulletin released on Friday predicted heavy rains in Kerala and western Karnataka too.

"The cyclonic circulation over West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, persists 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Odisha and neighbouring areas during next 48 hours which will likely cause rains," said the IMD statement.

For representational purposes
