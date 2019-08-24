Home States Odisha

Flood woes for Krishna devotees at Iskcon in Bhubaneswar

An hour of rainfall on Friday morning forced devotees at Iskcon temple, here to suffer misery as storm water flooded the entire stretch of temple road along National Highway 16. 

Published: 24th August 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Inundated road in front of Iskcon temple after a downpour in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Inundated road in front of Iskcon temple after a downpour in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An hour of rainfall on Friday morning forced devotees at Iskcon temple, here to suffer misery as stormwater flooded the entire stretch of temple road along National Highway 16.  In the absence of proper drainage system to discharge stormwater, the entire area remained flooded for hours. 

Overflowing road left the commuters in a lurch as they had to wade through 2-3 ft water. Besides, the two-wheelers parked in front of the temple were found floating. 

While hundreds of devotees, who had gathered at the temple at around 10 am on the occasion of ‘Janmashtami’, were stranded, a woman devotee sustained minor injury as she fell down while trying to wade through the stormwater. 

Considering the grave situation, the Commissonerate Police closed traffic on the road till 12 pm. The situation became normal after rainwater receded slowly. This is for the third time that the service road in front of the temple was flooded with waist-deep water this rainy season. 
Though the water-logging in front of the Iskcon temple had hogged headlines last year bringing widespread criticism for the State Government, little was done by the BMC and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the menace. 

Apart from Iskcon temple road, rain water also flooded Bomikhal road, Police Commissionerate office road and residential areas of Acharya Vihar and Jagannath Nagar exposing the shoddy monsoon preparedness of civic authorities in the smart city. A commuter in Acharya Vihar had a narrow escape after his vehicle was swept away in the man-made flood.

The two-wheeler was later recovered by him with the help of some local youths. 
BMC officials, on the other hand, claimed that the situation was brought under control immediately by installing pump sets at various locations. Officials said a wooden log that obstructed passage of storm water at a culvert on drainage channel No 10 in Bomikhal was removed to prevent water-logging in the area. They also said pump sets were used to drain out water in many localities including Mahadeb Nagar in Jharpada and slums around OUAT. The officials, however, did not comment on the issue of water-logging in front of the Iskcon temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Iskcon
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp