Four held for thrashing bus conductor  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested four auto-rickshaw drivers for thrashing a Mo Bus conductor over picking up passengers near Baramunda bus stand.

The accused are Srikumar Mishra and Sridhar Bhatta of Cuttack district, Prafulla Kumar Mohanty of Dhenkanal district and Brahmananda Behera of Jagatsinghpur district. Some passengers had boarded the auto-rickshaw but as its driver was delaying to proceed, they boarded Mo Bus after the vehicle reached Baramunda bus stand.

The auto drivers then thrashed the bus conductor, Pradipta Moharana, and snatched away the handheld ticketing machine and some money. Moharana lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police.

A case was registered and the four persons nabbed. They were produced before a court on Friday, Khandagiri police said.