Home States Odisha

Gunrunning racket busted, two held with arms in Odisha

During interrogation, the accused had confessed that they were transporting those for sale at Kochilanuagan village.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cracking down on illegal firearms trade flourishing in and around the locality, Choudwar police on Friday claimed to have busted a gunrunning racket with arrest of two persons.

The arrested are Ramesh Sahoo alias Baina (32) of Oltapur and Bharat Hembram (29) of Dandapadia village under Gurudijhatia police limits. Police seized a country-made pistol, a muzzle loaded single barrel rifle and five ammunition from their possession.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip off that the accused were transporting firearms on Thursday evening, a team of Choudwar police station on evening patrol cornered them near Ramachandrapur and seized the firearms and ammunition.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed that they were transporting those for sale at Kochilanuagan village, Singh said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the source from where pistol, rifle and ammunition were procured and the persons to whom they would have sold the same, the DCP informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp