Lessons on passport at institutes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With admission process for 2019-20 academic session coming to an end in most universities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Bhubaneswar has started conducting student connect programmes at various educational institutions across the State to help students get their passports easily.

Addressing students at Utkal University on Thursday, Regional Passport Officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said the programme will also be conducted at AIIMS, BJB Autonomous College, SOA, other Government as well as private educational institutions in the Capital and State in the coming days. “As most of the students are planning to pursue higher studies or seek jobs overseas, it is important for them to know the right procedure to apply for a passport. The programme has been planned by the RPO to help students apply for passports and schedule verification date smoothly,” Mishra said.

There will be time relaxation on the day of certificate verification of students. “Students will not have to produce their original certificates during verification if they bring a letter from their university or institute authorities stating that they have produced these certificates earlier. The actual cost is `1,500 for a normal passport and `3,500 for tatkal,” he said cautioning students against fake agencies and websites that pose as official agencies and portals for passport-related services and charge excess money from applicants.

Utkal University Placement Officer Sarit Panda said this is the third time the programme is being conducted.