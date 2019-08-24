Home States Odisha

Mamata plans Jagannath temple at Digha, lays stone

WB CM Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation stone of a Jagannath temple on Old Digha beach, situated eight km from Chandaneswar Temple in Balasore district.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation stone of a Jagannath temple on Old Digha beach, situated eight km from Chandaneswar Temple in Balasore district.
Stating that her Government is committed to the development of tourism sector of West Bengal, Mamata said once the shrine at Digha is completed, a large number of tourists will visit the temple and enjoy the facilities on beaches of Old and New Digha as provided at Puri. 

Tourists will have fun on Digha beach, take bath in the sea and then offer prayers at the Jagannath temple, she said. Reliable sources informed that the Jagannath temple at Digha will be built on a two acre plot on Old Digha beach at an estimated cost of `2.24 core. Meanwhile, this development in the bordering town has evoked mixed response in Balasore. Researcher on Jagannath Culture Ananta Kumar Pradhan said the move by West Bengal Government to construct a Jagannath temple at Digha is a welcome initiative.

But if its design is similar to that of Srimandir in Puri, Odisha must raise its objection. The Puri Jagannath temple is one of the most important shrines in the country and one of the four holy Dhams, considered highly sacred by Hindus, he said.

However, District Tourism Officer, Balasore Shashank Shekhar Rath said there are a number of shrines like Puri Jagannath Temple in and outside the country. No problem would arise if a temple is constructed at Digha. If any problem arises, it will be sorted out at the Government level, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Jagannath templ Old Digha beach
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp