Mamata plans Jagannath temple at Digha, lays stone

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation stone of a Jagannath temple on Old Digha beach, situated eight km from Chandaneswar Temple in Balasore district.

Stating that her Government is committed to the development of tourism sector of West Bengal, Mamata said once the shrine at Digha is completed, a large number of tourists will visit the temple and enjoy the facilities on beaches of Old and New Digha as provided at Puri.

Tourists will have fun on Digha beach, take bath in the sea and then offer prayers at the Jagannath temple, she said. Reliable sources informed that the Jagannath temple at Digha will be built on a two acre plot on Old Digha beach at an estimated cost of `2.24 core. Meanwhile, this development in the bordering town has evoked mixed response in Balasore. Researcher on Jagannath Culture Ananta Kumar Pradhan said the move by West Bengal Government to construct a Jagannath temple at Digha is a welcome initiative.

But if its design is similar to that of Srimandir in Puri, Odisha must raise its objection. The Puri Jagannath temple is one of the most important shrines in the country and one of the four holy Dhams, considered highly sacred by Hindus, he said.

However, District Tourism Officer, Balasore Shashank Shekhar Rath said there are a number of shrines like Puri Jagannath Temple in and outside the country. No problem would arise if a temple is constructed at Digha. If any problem arises, it will be sorted out at the Government level, he added.