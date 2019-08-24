Home States Odisha

Man kills stepmom to get Rs 2 lakh insurance money

Apart from the accused Santosh Biswal, police also arrested his wife 24-year-old Debasmita Biswal and an aide Dukhishyam Nayak for the murder of 39-year-old Sasmita Biswal, wife of Alekha Biswal.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for killing his stepmother to get `2 lakh life insurance money of his father in Chhakana village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits.
Apart from the accused Santosh Biswal, police also arrested his wife 24-year-old Debasmita Biswal and an aide Dukhishyam Nayak for the murder of 39-year-old Sasmita Biswal, wife of Alekha Biswal.

After Alekha’s first wife died in 2001, he remarried Sasmita. Last year, Alekha died. On August 10, Sasmita went missing from her house following which her daughter Amita Biswal (17) filed a complaint with police suspecting foul play. Police recovered Sasmita’s body from Luna river near Bilabalarampur village in Marsaghai on August 21.

Police intensified its investigation and arrested Sasmita’s stepson Santosh, his wife Debasmita and their aide Dukhishyam, said Kendrapara Sadar IIC Maheswar Sethi.
During interrogation, Santosh and his wife confessed to have hatched a plan to murder Sasmita with two accomplices, Dukhishyam  and Pradip Rout, to get the insurance money of Alekha. When the victim refused to part with her husband’s insurance money, Santosh and his two accomplices strangulated her to death on August 10 night. The next day, they took her body on a motorcycle and dumped it in  Luna river from the bridge at Basapur.

The IIC said Santosh planned the murder to lay his hand on the insurance money, which was to be paid to Sasmita as she was the nominee, and the property of Alekha. The accused was under the impression that after the death of his stepmother, he will inherit all the property as the sole legal heir of his father.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Efforts are on to nab Pradip, who is on the run, Sethi said.
All the three arrested were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, the IIC added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp