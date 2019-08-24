Odisha High Court acquits convict after 19 years

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nineteen years after granting bail to a person sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, Odisha High Court has acquitted him of the charges.

The HC acquitted Sadhu Pradhan while setting aside the life sentence awarded to him by court of Second Additional Session Judge, Berhampur on August 31, 1999. Pradhan had challenged the trial court order the same year pleading denial to the charge. Subsequently, the HC granted him bail in August 2000, but the criminal appeal was pending for 20 years till it was allowed on August 19.

The body of a woman of Kantapada village under Beguniapada outpost in Ganjam district was recovered from a tank on October 25, 1997. As her jewellery was missing, it led to the suspicion of murder for theft. Pradhan was arrested on November 5, 1997 and after investigation, charge sheet was filed against him under Section 302 (murder) and 379 (theft) of IPC. The trial court acquitted the accused of charges under Section 379 of IPC.

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra observed that “suspicion, however grave may be cannot take the place of truth. Trial court’s appreciation of the testimony of child witness does not appear in correct perspective.” The bench indicted the trial court for relying on evidence of child witnesses which had no corroboration and were not reliable and trustworthy as they had contradicted themselves on material points.