Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court acquits convict after 19 years

 Nineteen years after granting bail to a person sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, Orissa High Court has acquitted him of the charges.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nineteen years after granting bail to a person sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, Odisha High Court has acquitted him of the charges.

The HC acquitted Sadhu Pradhan while setting aside the life sentence awarded to him by court of Second Additional Session Judge, Berhampur on August 31, 1999. Pradhan had challenged the trial court order the same year pleading denial to the charge. Subsequently, the HC granted him bail in August 2000, but the criminal appeal was pending for 20 years till it was allowed on August 19.

The body of a woman of Kantapada village under Beguniapada outpost in Ganjam district was recovered from a tank on October 25, 1997. As her jewellery was missing, it led to the suspicion of murder for theft. Pradhan was arrested on November 5, 1997 and after investigation, charge sheet was filed against him under Section 302 (murder) and 379 (theft) of IPC. The trial court acquitted the accused of charges under Section 379 of IPC. 

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra observed that “suspicion, however grave may be cannot take the place of truth. Trial court’s appreciation of the testimony of child witness does not appear in correct perspective.” The bench indicted the trial court for relying on evidence of child witnesses which had no corroboration and were not reliable and trustworthy as they had contradicted themselves on material points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp