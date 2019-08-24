Home States Odisha

Odisha woman gives birth to baby girl at roadside

After 40 minutes, Parvati and her newborn girl were picked up by 102 ambulance and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman gave birth alongside the busy National Highway-59 at Courtpeta in the city after being forced to get down from the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling, by the driver on Friday morning.

Locals and passersby spotted the woman, 25-year-old K Parvati of Samantiapalli under Patrapur block in Ganjam district, groaning in pain at the roadside while her kid son sat nearby crying. A few women came to her rescue, covered her with clothes and with assistance of the staff of nearby Balaji Diagnostics, helped her in delivery. Parvati gave birth to a baby girl.

After 40 minutes, Parvati and her newborn girl were picked up by 102 ambulance and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Parvati said she had come to the city for health check-up in MKCGMCH. “I got down at Courtpeta Chowk and was on way to the MCH in an auto-rickshaw. All of a sudden, I went into labour but the auto-rickshaw driver asked me to get down immediately. Due to the unbearable pain, I lay down at the roadside,” she said. During this entire period, her 4-year-old son, who was accompanying Parvati, was crying helplessly.

BJP District Health Cell president Ram Kumar Patra, who provided logistic support during the incident, said the State Government has directed health centres and health workers to keep a strict vigil on pregnant women in their respective areas and accompany them whenever needed. “But today’s incident exposed the neglect of health workers in putting in place necessary arrangements. The  authorities concerned should inquire into the matter,” he said. Parvati thanked the people who came to her aid and helped her in her delivery case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp