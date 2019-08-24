Odisha woman gives birth to baby girl at roadside

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman gave birth alongside the busy National Highway-59 at Courtpeta in the city after being forced to get down from the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling, by the driver on Friday morning.

Locals and passersby spotted the woman, 25-year-old K Parvati of Samantiapalli under Patrapur block in Ganjam district, groaning in pain at the roadside while her kid son sat nearby crying. A few women came to her rescue, covered her with clothes and with assistance of the staff of nearby Balaji Diagnostics, helped her in delivery. Parvati gave birth to a baby girl.

After 40 minutes, Parvati and her newborn girl were picked up by 102 ambulance and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Parvati said she had come to the city for health check-up in MKCGMCH. “I got down at Courtpeta Chowk and was on way to the MCH in an auto-rickshaw. All of a sudden, I went into labour but the auto-rickshaw driver asked me to get down immediately. Due to the unbearable pain, I lay down at the roadside,” she said. During this entire period, her 4-year-old son, who was accompanying Parvati, was crying helplessly.

BJP District Health Cell president Ram Kumar Patra, who provided logistic support during the incident, said the State Government has directed health centres and health workers to keep a strict vigil on pregnant women in their respective areas and accompany them whenever needed. “But today’s incident exposed the neglect of health workers in putting in place necessary arrangements. The authorities concerned should inquire into the matter,” he said. Parvati thanked the people who came to her aid and helped her in her delivery case.