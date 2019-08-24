One-stop solution for all public services in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Published: 24th August 2019 09:41 AM

By Hemant Kumar Rout
BHUBANESWAR: IN a step forward to take governance to the doorsteps of people and check corruption at the grass-roots, the State Government has decided to make all public services available online so that citizens do not have to visit offices, making it much easier for them to get their work done efficiently and conveniently.

All public services will be provided either online or through Common Service Centre (CSC) in a time-bound manner hardly leaving any scope for officials to seek easy money. Some services can also be delivered at home on payment of postal charges by August 15, next year.

People are mostly dependent on block, tehsil, town planning, regional transport, municipal offices, police stations or hospitals for public services like availing certificates related to birth, death, income, residence or caste or even licenses and building approvals. 

Though they are entitled to avail it all at the cost of prescribed Government rates, rampant corruption has not only made life hell for genuine beneficiaries, but also brought bad name for Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government, which had to face the wrath of voters during the recently concluded elections.

Principal Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievance Ashok Kumar Meena said the initiative of delivering public services online or through CSC would definitely bring down corruption and make things hassle-free.

“People will get the services under the 5T initiative. It will lessen interaction of people with officials since they will not have to visit Government offices. They can submit requisite documents online or through CSC and use their Aadhaar number for identity,” he said.

All services listed under Odisha Right to Public Services Act will be available online and people can apply through http://ortpsa.in where they can also get a printout of acknowledgement and check application status.

The State Government has also empowered the citizens with the authority of ‘self-certification’ of requisite documents in lieu of gazetted officer attestation while accessing notified public services. A new tab in the website has been created for it.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked all departments to complete their 5T charter, if not done yet, by 15th of next month and prepare a clear cut policy for promotion of employees for transformative performance by January 2020.

Plans are also afoot to reward best performing officials. Departments have been directed to refine their processes and procedures to effect 20 pc weightage for performances in achievements of 5T in annual appraisal of officials.

Since directorates have been merged with their respective departments, the deadline for composite departments to function has been set for October 30 this year. The GA Department is also working out several modalities for minimum Government and maximum governance.

