Home States Odisha

Quality check on ‘chhatua’ production units of SHGs

Koraput administration verifies the quality of ingredients being used for preparing nutrition supplement and videographs the entire process

Published: 24th August 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput district administration on Friday inspected ‘chhatua’ (a mixture of ground pulses and cereal) production units of self-help groups (SHGs) engaged for supplying food items to anganwadi centres under Supplementary Nutrition Programme for Children and Pregnant Women. 

Acting on allegations of supply of poor quality ‘chhatua’ to anganwadi centres by the SHGs, the district administration formed several teams comprising officials of Revenue and ICDS and raided 26 units simultaneously. They also verified the quality of ingredients being used for preparing ‘chhatua’ and videographed the entire process. Later, the officials interacted with the SHG members, beneficiaries and locals over the matter.

Sources said in order check infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR), the Women and Child Development department has been providing various supplementary nutritious food items to children and pregnant women under 15 ICDS projects of the district for the last two years. About 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled for food supplements in 3,200 anganwadi centres. For smooth implementation of the programme, the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) has engaged 26 SHGs for preparing food supplements and its distribution to the centres.

But locals alleged that ‘chhatua’ supplied by SHGs was of inferior quality and they were cheating the beneficiaries by packing less amount of food items than the prescribed weight of the packets. Moreover, manufacturing and expiry dates as well as ingredients used in preparation of the supplement were not mentioned on the packets.

Koraput DSWO Harekrushna Pradhan, who visited some production centres run by the SHGs in Jeypore, said the videograph of the entire process of ‘chhatua’ preparation and a detailed report will be submitted to the Collector and the department soon for further action. Similar irregularities had also been reported in Jagatsinghpur and Balangir districts recently. Even some SHGs were disengaged from service in Balangir after allegation of irregularities in supply of foodstuff to different anganwadi centres came to light.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp