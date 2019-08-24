Home States Odisha

Students’ wings protest scrapping of college poll in Odisha

A scuffle broke out between police and agitating ABVP activists when they tried to break the security cordon in front of the Minister Arun Sahoo’s residence. 

Protest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) strongly opposed the decision of the State Government to scrap students’ union polls in universities and degree colleges this year. 

Protesting the decision taken by the Higher Education department on Friday, a group of student activists led by ABVP leaders gheraoed the residence of Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo here and sought immediate revocation of the move.

A scuffle broke out between police and agitating ABVP activists when they tried to break the security cordon in front of the Minister’s residence. 

Around 50 ABVP leaders and supporters were detained by the police during the protest. “This is an attempt on part of the Government to stifle voices of students. The Government’s decision is symbolic of its fear of ABVP’s popularity in universities and colleges,” alleged an ABVP activist.

Meanwhile, NSUI, the student wing of Congress, also opposed the Government’s decision. NSUI coordinator Itish Pradhan said such a move will prevent good students from joining politics.
Leaders of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of ruling BJD, however, welcomed the decision. BCJD leaders said they support the decision as it will allow students to reorient their focus on studies. 

Besides, it will allow the Government to explore other alternatives for students’ representation in higher educational institutions.

