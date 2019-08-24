Home States Odisha

VSSUT chalks out plan to check ragging recurrence

Published: 24th August 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) officials took action against 62 students for their involvement in ragging, the authorities have chalked out plans to check recurrence of such incidents on the campus.

Video clips showing more than 50 second year students of the university being ragged by senior students in a hostel went viral on social media on Thursday. After the incident came to light, the university authorities inquired into the matter and debarred 10 students from appearing in examinations for a year. Fifty-two others were fined `2,000 each for their involvement in ragging. 

Dean of Academics S K Swain said if involvement of more students is found in the ragging incident, action will be taken against them. They have decided to call the parents of the 52 students and collect the fine amount. This apart, the students have to give an undertaking that they would not get involved in such things in future. All the 11 hostels of the university, including five girls’ hostels, are under scanner, he added. 

The anti-ragging squad of the university has become proactive after the incident. Apart from squad members, faculties will also visit the hostels frequently. Moreover, wardens of the hostels and other staff have been asked to remain vigilant. 
 

